Is MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MiMedx Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that MiMedx Group had debt of US$47.7m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$65.7m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$95.8m in cash, so it actually has US$48.1m net cash.

A Look At MiMedx Group's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:MDXG Debt to Equity History April 26th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that MiMedx Group had liabilities of US$59.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$51.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$95.8m in cash and US$45.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$30.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that MiMedx Group could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that MiMedx Group has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MiMedx Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, MiMedx Group made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$248m, which is a fall of 17%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is MiMedx Group?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that MiMedx Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$35m and booked a US$83m accounting loss. With only US$48.1m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for MiMedx Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

