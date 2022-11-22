Is Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Midwest Holding (MDWT). MDWT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that MDWT has a P/B ratio of 1.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MDWT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.61. Over the past year, MDWT's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.81.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MDWT has a P/S ratio of 1.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.97.

Finally, we should also recognize that MDWT has a P/CF ratio of 3.81. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.45. Over the past 52 weeks, MDWT's P/CF has been as high as 18.12 and as low as -6.08, with a median of -3.14.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Midwest Holding is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MDWT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

