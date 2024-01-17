Is Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Midland States Bancorp (MSBI). MSBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.62, which compares to its industry's average of 9.56. Over the last 12 months, MSBI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.44 and as low as 5.54, with a median of 7.17.

Another notable valuation metric for MSBI is its P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. MSBI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.35. Over the past 12 months, MSBI's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MSBI has a P/S ratio of 1.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.83.

Finally, investors should note that MSBI has a P/CF ratio of 5.41. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. MSBI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.61. MSBI's P/CF has been as high as 5.89 and as low as 3.65, with a median of 4.37, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Midland States Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MSBI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

