Is Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) a Great Pick for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. MPB stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Mid Penn Bancorp has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 9.97, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 20.63. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Mid Penn Bancorp’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint (which is 11.51) over the past five years. Moreover, the current level stands well below the highs for the stock, suggesting that it can be a solid entry point.





Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Finance sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 13.81. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Mid Penn Bancorp has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 9.19, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Mid Penn Bancorp stock in the near term too.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Mid Penn Bancorp has a P/S ratio of about 1.59. This is a bit lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.44x right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.



Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Mid Penn Bancorp a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the P/CF ratio (another great indicator of value) comes in at 7.87, which is far better than the industry average of 8.49. Clearly, MPB is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though Mid Penn Bancorp might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of F and a Momentum Score of D. This gives MPB a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of D. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been robust at best. The current quarter has seen one estimate go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the full year estimate has seen two up and none down in the same time period.



This has had a mixed impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter consensus estimate has declined by 28% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increased by 42%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus

Mid Penn Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote

Despite this somewhat mixed trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on the back of its strong value metrics and this is why we are expecting above-average performance from the company in the near-term.



Bottom Line



Mid Penn Bancorp is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, the company’s prospects might be constrained due to adverse broader factors, as it has a sluggish industry rank (Bottom 17% out of more than 250 industries). In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.