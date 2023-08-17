Is Microvast (MVST) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. is one of 329 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Microvast Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MVST's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MVST has gained about 24.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 8.5%. This means that Microvast Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). The stock has returned 87.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Nu Holdings Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Microvast Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.4% this year, meaning that MVST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nu Holdings Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Microvast Holdings, Inc. and Nu Holdings Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

