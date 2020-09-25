Is MicroStrategy Stock Likely To Recover From A Drop?

MicroStrategy Stock (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock has moved -11.8% in a week (5 trading days). Using this trend and 20 years of historical stock data, the Trefis AI engine finds that the stock will likely move 0.2% over the nextÂ one month (21 trading days). So how resilient is the stock to large swings? for e.g. if MicroStrategy sees a drop of say -5% over one week (five trading sessions), what are the chances itâll spring back within a month (21 trading days)? Also, will it outperform the S&P500 index?

Based on the Trefis AI engine, there is a pretty meaningful chance that MicroStrategyâs stock moves close to 1% on average in the next one month (21 trading days) â 48% probability of positive return, after experiencing a -5% drop over a week (5 trading days). Further, there is a 53% probability that the stock will outperform the S&P500 over the next month and is likely to return an excess return of 3% compared to the index.Â

Try out theÂ Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test the Average and Excess Return after a Fall or Rise in MicroStrategy stock. Â You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just 1 day!

Below, we also discuss a few scenarios and answer common investor questions:

Question 1: Is the average return for MicroStrategy stock higher after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: MicroStrategy stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: MicroStrategy stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for MicroStrategy stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2? Interestingly, MicroStrategy stock fares better after Case 1 (i.e. after -5% or more drop in a week) with an average return of 1.9% over the next month (21 trading days) versus, an average return of 0.9%Â for Case 2.Â Â

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1%Â over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details theÂ average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.Â

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold MicroStrategy stock, the expectation is over time the near term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you â at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engineâs calculations, patience pays for most stocks!Â

For after a drop of -5% in MicroStrategy stock over a week (5 trading days), while the average return is expected to be around 0.2% over the subsequent week, the return is expected to be around 6.8% in 3 months and 7.1% over a year (about 252 trading days).

The returns over the next N daysÂ after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days Â in MicroStrategy stock is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

The average return after a rise is understandably lower than a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks â although MicroStrategy stock appears to be an exception to this general observation.

After seeing a rise of 5% over the last 5 trading days, its stock is expected to see an average return of 0.5% over the subsequent week. However, the stock is likely to provide an average return of 0.9% over the net one month, 1.4% over the next quarter, and -2% in a year (252 trading days).

MicroStrategyâs returns over the next N days after a 5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

What if youâre looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Hereâs aÂ high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

Â

See allÂ Trefis Price EstimatesÂ andÂ DownloadÂ Trefis DataÂ here

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How Itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Team

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.