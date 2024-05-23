Is Microsoft's Market Cap Going to $3.7 Trillion? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the clear early winners of the shift to artificial intelligence (AI). It was quick to recognize the potential implications and developed generative AI tools that are integrated across Microsoft's vast portfolio of products and services.

Despite being the world's most valuable company (in terms of market cap), one Wall Street investment bank believes there's more upside to come.

Microsoft can fly higher from here thanks to Copilot

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria raised his price target on Microsoft to $500 while maintaining an outperform (buy) rating on the stock. For those keeping score at home, that represents potential upside of 18% compared to its closing price on Monday. Furthermore, with 7.4 billion shares outstanding, a $500 stock price would push Microsoft's market cap to $3.7 trillion.

The analyst cited a meeting with Microsoft's investor relations chiefs for fueling his bullish take. The discussion centered on the company's AI "leadership" and the vast opportunity ahead. It isn't surprising that AI was the main topic of conversation, especially given several announcements at this week's Microsoft Build 2024 developer conference.

The company introduced a new lineup of AI-powered devices, dubbed Copilot+ PCs, that will hit shelves next month. The company also expanded its Copilot lineup to include a version for Microsoft Teams, which aims to help users be more productive.

The evidence suggests the analysts are on to something. The company's flagship Copilot for Microsoft 365 was just the start. The company has quickly developed a roster of Copilots specifically designed for IT, sales, service, and finance, with more on the drawing board.

Microsoft's Azure Cloud is another example of an early lead in AI. Azure took market share from its cloud infrastructure rivals in each of the two most recent calendar quarters. Management noted that AI services "contributed seven points" to Azure's cloud growth in the quarter ended March 31.

At just 36 times forward earnings, Microsoft stock is a steal, particularly given its AI-fueled growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $584,435!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Danny Vena has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.