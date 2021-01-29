Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Microsoft is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 8.27% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MSFT has returned 4.71% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 4.42% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Microsoft is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.39% so far this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MSFT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

