Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Microsoft is one of 614 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 0.65% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MSFT has returned 13.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -3.69% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Microsoft is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.38% so far this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MSFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

