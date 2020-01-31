Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 3.47% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MSFT has returned 9.56% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 5.26%. As we can see, Microsoft is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.71% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MSFT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

