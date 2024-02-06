Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Microsoft (MSFT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Microsoft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MSFT has moved about 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 7.1% on average. This shows that Microsoft is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Advantest Corp. (ATEYY). The stock is up 19.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Advantest Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 14.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Microsoft belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Advantest Corp. belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #189. The industry has moved -2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Microsoft and Advantest Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

