Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Microsoft (MSFT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 625 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 9.55% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MSFT has returned about 15.03% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 10.33%. This means that Microsoft is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.67% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MSFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

