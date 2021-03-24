Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Microsoft is one of 625 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 9.55% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MSFT has gained about 6.82% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 4.14%. This means that Microsoft is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, MSFT is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.95% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MSFT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

