Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MSFT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Microsoft is one of 629 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 8.99% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MSFT has gained about 9.57% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 10.63% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Microsoft is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MSFT is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #218 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.16% this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MSFT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

