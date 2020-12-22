Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MSFT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Microsoft is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 5.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MSFT has returned 41.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 39.97% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Microsoft is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MSFT is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.94% this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MSFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

