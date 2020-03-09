Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Microsoft is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 4.98% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MSFT has returned 2.45% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 4.04% on average. As we can see, Microsoft is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MSFT is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.88% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MSFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

