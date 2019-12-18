Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Microsoft (MSFT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 2.29% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MSFT has moved about 52.30% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 32.61%. As we can see, Microsoft is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.91% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MSFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

