Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Microsoft is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 1.31% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MSFT has moved about 38.55% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 24.20%. This means that Microsoft is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.38% so far this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MSFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

