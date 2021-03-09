Is Micron Technology (MU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Micron Technology (MU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Micron Technology is one of 626 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MU's full-year earnings has moved 38.25% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MU has returned about 13.13% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 0.76%. This means that Micron Technology is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MU belongs to the Semiconductor Memory industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.13% this year, meaning that MU is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.

MU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.