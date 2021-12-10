Is Micron Stock Ready to Soar?

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) stock has lagged its peers in 2021. While its Q4 sales and earnings exceeded analysts’ estimates, weaker-than-expected Q1 FY22 guidance remained a drag. Click here to see Micron’s earnings release date.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that about 9.2% of the investors who hold portfolios on TipRanks have decreased their exposure to Micron stock over the past month. Furthermore, hedge fund managers have offloaded 3.9 million MU shares in the last three months.

Now What?

Micron’s soft Q1 guidance reflects supply shortages. Further, weakness in DRAM prices is a concern. During the Q4 conference call, management stated that Q1 FY22 “bit shipments will decline modestly in both DRAM and NAND from very strong levels” in Q4. Management added that some PC customers are also “adjusting their memory and storage purchases” amid shortages of non-memory components.

Nevertheless, Micron expects its bit shipment growth to improve in the second half of FY22. Meanwhile, Micron’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, sees strong demand for memory and storage in FY22. He expects Micron to deliver solid revenues and profitability in FY22 and benefit from secular trends like the deployment of 5G networks, data center growth, and broad integration of AI (artificial intelligence), among others.

However, tough year-over-year comparisons could lead the “bit shipment growth for DRAM and NAND” to lag the long-term growth rate.

In response to the weakness in DRAM prices, Sidney Ho of Deutsche Bank stated that the DRAM spot prices have been trending lower since July. However, “there has been increasing optimism that the duration of the correction will be short and the magnitude will be less severe than previous cycles,” which will likely benefit Micron shares.

Ho has a Buy rating on Micron stock with a price target of $90 (6% upside potential).

Wall Street’s Take

On TipRanks, Micron stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell. Furthermore, Micron scores an 8 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that it will likely outpace market averages.

The average Micron price target of $97.86 implies 15.2% upside potential to current levels.

