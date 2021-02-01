Is Michaels (MIK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Michaels (MIK). MIK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors will also notice that MIK has a PEG ratio of 3.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MIK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 4.44. Over the past 52 weeks, MIK's PEG has been as high as 7.02 and as low as 0.12, with a median of 3.86.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MIK has a P/S ratio of 0.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.63.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Michaels is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MIK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

