Is Michaels (MIK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Michaels (MIK). MIK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MIK has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.54.

Finally, investors should note that MIK has a P/CF ratio of 14.11. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MIK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Within the past 12 months, MIK's P/CF has been as high as 16.39 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 2.15.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Michaels is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MIK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

