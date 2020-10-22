Is Michaels (MIK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Michaels (MIK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MIK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MIK has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.49.

Finally, our model also underscores that MIK has a P/CF ratio of 13.75. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. MIK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Over the past 52 weeks, MIK's P/CF has been as high as 16.39 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 2.02.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Michaels's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MIK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

