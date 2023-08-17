Is MI Homes (MHO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has M/I Homes (MHO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

M/I Homes is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. M/I Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHO's full-year earnings has moved 36.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MHO has gained about 113.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 32.1% on average. This means that M/I Homes is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Martin Marietta (MLM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.8%.

Over the past three months, Martin Marietta's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, M/I Homes is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 48.8% so far this year, so MHO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Martin Marietta belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +39.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on M/I Homes and Martin Marietta as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

