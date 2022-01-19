Is MGP Ingredients, Inc.'s(NASDAQ:MGPI) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MGP Ingredients' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MGP Ingredients is:

12% = US$71m ÷ US$615m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MGP Ingredients' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, MGP Ingredients' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. This probably goes some way in explaining MGP Ingredients' moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that MGP Ingredients' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:MGPI Past Earnings Growth January 19th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MGPI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is MGP Ingredients Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MGP Ingredients has a low three-year median payout ratio of 17%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 83% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, MGP Ingredients has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with MGP Ingredients' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

