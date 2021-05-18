Is MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Using Debt Sensibly?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MGM Resorts International Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, MGM Resorts International had US$13.3b of debt, up from US$11.9b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$6.17b in cash leading to net debt of about US$7.15b.

A Look At MGM Resorts International's Liabilities

NYSE:MGM Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, MGM Resorts International had liabilities of US$1.84b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$24.2b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.17b as well as receivables valued at US$602.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$19.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$19.2b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MGM Resorts International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year MGM Resorts International had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 62%, to US$4.4b. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While MGM Resorts International's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$2.0b at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$1.4b over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MGM Resorts International (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

