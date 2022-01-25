Is MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation 529A (EAGTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation 529A (EAGTX) as a possibility. EAGTX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

EAGTX finds itself in the MFS family, based out of Boston, MA. MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation 529A debuted in July of 2002. Since then, EAGTX has accumulated assets of about $229.32 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Joseph C. Flaherty Jr.Has been in charge of the fund since July of 2002.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. EAGTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 15.21% and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 21.14%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of EAGTX over the past three years is 16.12% compared to the category average of 15.08%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 14.14% compared to the category average of 12.72%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.89, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a negative alpha of -1.14, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, EAGTX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.42% compared to the category average of 0.89%. From a cost perspective, EAGTX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $250; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation 529A ( EAGTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

