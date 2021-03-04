Is MetroCity (MCBS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is MetroCity (MCBS). MCBS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.49. Over the past year, MCBS's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.98 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 9.63.

Finally, investors should note that MCBS has a P/CF ratio of 9.65. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11. Over the past year, MCBS's P/CF has been as high as 10 and as low as 4.46, with a median of 8.22.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in MetroCity's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MCBS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

