Is Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Using Debt Sensibly?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Mesa Air Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Mesa Air Group had US$717.7m of debt at December 2020, down from US$798.9m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$181.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$536.4m.

How Healthy Is Mesa Air Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MESA Debt to Equity History April 26th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Mesa Air Group had liabilities of US$287.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$782.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$181.3m and US$15.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$873.8m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$400.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Mesa Air Group would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Mesa Air Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Mesa Air Group made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$511m, which is a fall of 30%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Mesa Air Group's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$15m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. On the bright side, we note that trailing twelve month EBIT is worse than the free cash flow of US$197m and the profit of US$31m. So there is definitely a chance that it can improve things in the next few years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Mesa Air Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

