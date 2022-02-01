Is Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Meritage Homes's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Meritage Homes had US$1.16b of debt, up from US$1.02b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$618.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$541.7m.

NYSE:MTH Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

How Strong Is Meritage Homes' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Meritage Homes had liabilities of US$553.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.21b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$618.3m and US$147.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$997.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Meritage Homes has a market capitalization of US$3.81b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Meritage Homes's net debt is only 0.54 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 3k times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Meritage Homes has boosted its EBIT by 75%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Meritage Homes's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Meritage Homes's free cash flow amounted to 36% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Happily, Meritage Homes's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Meritage Homes is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Meritage Homes (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

