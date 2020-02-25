Is Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Meritage Homes (MTH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Meritage Homes is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTH's full-year earnings has moved 1.59% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MTH has returned about 17.35% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 1.42%. As we can see, Meritage Homes is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MTH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.78% so far this year, so MTH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track MTH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.