Is Meritage Homes (MTH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Meritage Homes (MTH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Meritage Homes is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTH's full-year earnings has moved 45.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MTH has moved about 79.79% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 10.86%. This means that Meritage Homes is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MTH is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.95% so far this year, meaning that MTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on MTH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.