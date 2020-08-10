Is Meritage Homes (MTH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Meritage Homes (MTH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Meritage Homes is one of 101 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTH's full-year earnings has moved 67.60% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MTH has returned about 63.57% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 6.82% on average. This means that Meritage Homes is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MTH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.23% so far this year, so MTH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to MTH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

