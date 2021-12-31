Is Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Merit Medical Systems's Debt?

As you can see below, Merit Medical Systems had US$281.2m of debt at September 2021, down from US$362.2m a year prior. However, it does have US$68.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$212.3m.

How Strong Is Merit Medical Systems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MMSI Debt to Equity History December 31st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Merit Medical Systems had liabilities of US$213.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$416.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$68.9m as well as receivables valued at US$164.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$396.9m.

Since publicly traded Merit Medical Systems shares are worth a total of US$3.61b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Merit Medical Systems's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also positive, Merit Medical Systems grew its EBIT by 25% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Merit Medical Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Merit Medical Systems generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 100% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, Merit Medical Systems's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! It's also worth noting that Merit Medical Systems is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, we don't think Merit Medical Systems is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Merit Medical Systems is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

