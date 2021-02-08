Is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Meridian Bioscience (VIVO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Meridian Bioscience is one of 978 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIVO's full-year earnings has moved 30.42% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, VIVO has moved about 55.27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 4.97% on average. As we can see, Meridian Bioscience is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VIVO belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 79 individual stocks and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.75% this year, meaning that VIVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to VIVO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



