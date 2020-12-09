Is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Meridian Bioscience is a member of our Medical group, which includes 927 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIVO's full-year earnings has moved 11.89% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, VIVO has returned 94.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.58% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Meridian Bioscience is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VIVO belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 79 individual stocks and currently sits at #129 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.21% so far this year, so VIVO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to VIVO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

