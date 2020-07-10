Is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Meridian Bioscience (VIVO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Meridian Bioscience is one of 904 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIVO's full-year earnings has moved 155.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that VIVO has returned about 155.37% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.82% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Meridian Bioscience is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, VIVO belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 81 individual companies and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.74% this year, meaning that VIVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on VIVO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

