Is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Meridian Bioscience is one of 977 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIVO's full-year earnings has moved 54.61% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, VIVO has returned 23.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.90% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Meridian Bioscience is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VIVO belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 79 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.89% so far this year, meaning that VIVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on VIVO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.