Is Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Mercury Systems (MRCY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MRCY and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Mercury Systems is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MRCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRCY's full-year earnings has moved 1.57% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MRCY has moved about 2.72% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -21.51%. This shows that Mercury Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MRCY belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #243 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.45% this year, meaning that MRCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MRCY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

