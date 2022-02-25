Is Mercer International (MERC) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Mercer International (MERC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mercer International is one of 243 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mercer International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MERC's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MERC has returned about 9.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 0.6% on average. This shows that Mercer International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mosaic (MOS). The stock is up 15.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Mosaic's current year EPS has increased 18.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mercer International is a member of the Paper and Related Products industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.3% this year, meaning that MERC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Mosaic belongs to the Fertilizers industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Mercer International and Mosaic could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

