Is MercadoLibre Stock a Must-Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) recent earnings report and why it might be the best stock to own right now.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Nov. 9, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 12, 2023.

Find out why MercadoLibre is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. MercadoLibre is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.