Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) recent earnings report and the huge opportunity the Latin American market represents. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of negative $0.92 and revenue of $2.1 billion, beating expectations of $2 billion. It has been profitable in the past, but management said the loss was due to interest rates and currency exchange rates.

Total payment volume came in at $24.2 billion, up 72.8% year over year, and gross merchandise volume was $8.0 billion, up 32.2%.

It sold over 4.7 million mobile point-of-sale (MPOS) devices this year and is expanding greatly in Brazil and Argentina while making important moves in Mexico. It also launched its MPOS business in Chile at year's end.

According to eMarketer, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are all in the "Top 10 Countries Ranked by Retail E-commerce Sales Growth." Potential investors should keep economic and political risk in mind.

The $85 billion Latin American e-commerce opportunity has penetrated at only 6% of retail, compared to 18% globally.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 4, 2022. The video was published on March 6, 2022.

