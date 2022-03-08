Markets
Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Right Now?

Neil Rozenbaum The Motley Fool
In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) recent earnings report and the huge opportunity the Latin American market represents. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

  • The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of negative $0.92 and revenue of $2.1 billion, beating expectations of $2 billion. It has been profitable in the past, but management said the loss was due to interest rates and currency exchange rates.

  • Total payment volume came in at $24.2 billion, up 72.8% year over year, and gross merchandise volume was $8.0 billion, up 32.2%.

  • It sold over 4.7 million mobile point-of-sale (MPOS) devices this year and is expanding greatly in Brazil and Argentina while making important moves in Mexico. It also launched its MPOS business in Chile at year's end.

  • According to eMarketer, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are all in the "Top 10 Countries Ranked by Retail E-commerce Sales Growth." Potential investors should keep economic and political risk in mind.
  • The $85 billion Latin American e-commerce opportunity has penetrated at only 6% of retail, compared to 18% globally.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 4, 2022. The video was published on March 6, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum owns MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool owns and recommends MercadoLibre.

