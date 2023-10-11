Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MercadoLibre (MELI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MercadoLibre is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MELI has moved about 48.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 12.5%. This shows that MercadoLibre is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST). The stock is up 345.6% year-to-date.

For Carrols Restaurant Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7500% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35% so far this year, meaning that MELI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carrols Restaurant Group, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #101. The industry has moved -1.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on MercadoLibre and Carrols Restaurant Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

