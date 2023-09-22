Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MercadoLibre (MELI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

MercadoLibre is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 23.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MELI has returned 52.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 13% on average. This shows that MercadoLibre is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 61%.

For Rover Group, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 175% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.3% so far this year, meaning that MELI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Rover Group, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track MercadoLibre and Rover Group, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

