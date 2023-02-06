Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MercadoLibre (MELI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MercadoLibre is one of 226 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MELI has returned 40.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 11.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MercadoLibre is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Urban Outfitters (URBN). The stock is up 21.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.9% so far this year, meaning that MELI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Urban Outfitters falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.5%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on MercadoLibre and Urban Outfitters as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

