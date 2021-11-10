Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. MercadoLibre (MELI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MELI and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

MercadoLibre is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MELI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 17.91% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MELI has moved about 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.54%. This means that MercadoLibre is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MELI belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.97% this year, meaning that MELI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MELI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

