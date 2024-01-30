Is 'Meow' The Next 'Dogecoin Killer'? Vitalik Buterin Tweets 'Meow' In Chinese, Sparks $5M Memecoin Launch

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin sparked the launch of yet another unusual memecoin in the most unsual of manners: he tweeted, "We'll learn to meow together. We'll meow together." - in Chinese.

What Happened: The tweet in question was a reply to another tweet, partially in Chinese, that had no cat reference at all:

memecoin holders be like

我们一起学猫叫，一起喵喵喵喵喵

— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 30, 2024

Buterin's response can only be interpreted as a joke, but the memecoin launch it spawned was anything but. With the ticker "喵喵喵喵," Chinese for " meow meow meow meow," the memecoin raced to a market capitalization of over $5 million within the first four hours of launching.

An endorsement from Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) founder Justin Sun may have helped - Sun tweeted, "Whoever issues Meow Meow Coin will immediately get it listed on @Poloniex," his cryptocurrency exchange.

Why It Matters: Even within the curious world of memecoin launches, this particular instance stands out.

The most successful memecoins have always had English tickers - a multi-million "Chinese" memecoin would be somewhat of a first.

Moreover, dog-themed memecoins have dominated the market so far, from established giants like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to "new kids on the block" like Dogwifhat and Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK). "Dogecoin killer" candidates have been dog coins thus far, with the notable exception of Toshi, the cat-themed memecoin on Coinbase's Layer-2 Base chain.

Cryptocurrency traders on social media immediately jumped on the trend. WEN, the Solana-based memecoin that airdropped its way to a $150 million valuation, retweeted Buterin's post with "Meow."

Trader Eric Cryptoman sees good things coming for "Meow:"

Justin Sun & Vitalik are both bullish on the chinese cat coin 喵喵喵喵喵.

What happens when China wakes? https://t.co/VfL356AzDL

— Eric Cryptoman (@EricCryptoman) January 30, 2024

What's Next: Frankly, no one knows what's next for "Meow" but another memecoin launch is often only one Elon Musk tweet away.

Photo: Shutterstock

