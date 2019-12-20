Is Medtronic (MDT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Medtronic (MDT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Medtronic is one of 883 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MDT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDT's full-year earnings has moved 0.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MDT has returned about 24.77% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 10.31%. This means that Medtronic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MDT belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 80 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.54% so far this year, so MDT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MDT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

