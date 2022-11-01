Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Medpace (MEDP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Medpace is one of 1187 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MEDP has gained about 2% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.8%. As we can see, Medpace is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ensign Group (ENSG). The stock is up 6.9% year-to-date.

For Ensign Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Medpace belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 70 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 28.3% so far this year, so MEDP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ensign Group, however, belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved +2.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Medpace and Ensign Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Zacks Investment Research

