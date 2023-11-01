Is Medpace (MEDP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Medpace (MEDP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Medpace is one of 1091 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MEDP has returned about 14.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -11.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Medpace is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). The stock is up 41.8% year-to-date.

For Acadia Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Medpace belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 65 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.2% this year, meaning that MEDP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 529-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -23.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Medpace and Acadia Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

